Google is set to unveil the next generation of Pixel products fairly soon. Ahead of the official announcement, the company has shared the first teaser for the Pixel 11 family. While this teaser doesn’t reveal much, it does offer us a glimpse of the new Pixel Glow feature.

In a short video on the US Google Store page, the company shows off one of the phones in the upcoming lineup, likely the Pixel 11 Pro. Although much of the device’s design remains obscured, the camera bar is visible. Close to the edge is a circular LED flash, which can change from white to a variety of colours.

For now, the company has yet to reveal the Pixel Glow’s purpose. However, the feature will probably function like the Glyph Bar on the newly released Nothing Phone (4b). Strings found within Android 17 code more or less confirm that the feature will serve as a notification light, indicating incoming calls and messages.

Since the light can change colour, Google might include options for customisation, such as allowing different hues for separate app notifications. Aside from that, the feature may trigger when the user interacts with Gemini.

At the moment, it’s uncertain whether Pixel Glow will be reserved for the Pro models, or if it will be available for the vanilla version as well. According to previous rumours, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL will lose the temperature sensor, so this could be its replacement. The feature could also be a way to distinguish the Pro variants from the base model. If the recently leaked renders prove accurate, then the phones will look nearly identical, colour options notwithstanding.

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Aesthetics aside, the devices are expected to launch with the Tensor G6 chipset and new camera hardware. A price hike may also be in the cards, though it wouldn’t be particularly surprising at this point.

In any case, the phones will be launching at the annual Made by Google event. For us, it will take place on 13 August 2026 at 6AM. So, it won’t be long until all is revealed.

(Source: Google)