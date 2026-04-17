Although the next crop of Pixel phones aren’t due to launch just yet, renders of the entire Pixel 11 family have already emerged online. These images suggested minimal design changes, with the obvious update being an all-black camera bar. But now, it seems that Google may be planning to introduce a new lighting feature with the upcoming phones, called “Pixel Glow”.

Android Authority’s deep dive into the recently released Android 17 Beta 4 build revealed details on this feature. Apparently, it’s meant to help users “stay in the moment without losing touch”. The feature will use “subtle light and colour” on the rear of the device to let users know of important activities when it’s face down. It is worth noting that it won’t work in tandem with flash notifications.

Furthermore, code strings offer a few morsels of information on Pixel Glow. Based on these strings, the coloured lights will trigger in contexts like receiving calls from favourite contacts. It seems the feature will also work with Gemini, though this probably isn’t all that surprising. Aside from the fact that Google has been heavily focusing on the AI assistant, the coloured lighting would match the bot’s rainbow aesthetic. Other strings indicate that the user will have the option to enable and disable these features.

An important detail regarding Pixel Glow is the need for “hardware lights”. This suggests that whatever device launching with the feature must have built-in rear lights. Given that the function is buried in Android 17, we may expect it to debut with the Pixel 11 lineup.

That said, the CAD-based renders don’t show any obvious lights. So, it’s possible that the images are inaccurate, or Google is hiding the new components in the camera bar. The latter might explain the slight change in its design. That is, assuming the leaks are accurate.

In any case, rear lighting isn’t exactly a new concept. The feature has been a staple for gaming phones, and brands like Nothing have their own take on the idea. In fact, Google did incorporate a light bar into its Chromebook Pixel. So, the Pixel Glow may be a more refined revival of the concept.

(Source: Android Authority)