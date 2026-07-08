Google has begun sending out invites for its upcoming Made by Google event, where it is expected to unveil the Pixel 11 series. Among the recipients is Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who shared the invitation on X. According to the invite, the event will take place on 12 August at 6PM Eastern Time (13 August, 6AM Malaysian time).

The invite states that the event will introduce the “next generation of Pixel”. Meanwhile, the image shared by Gurman also offers a glimpse of what appears to be one of the upcoming Pixel smartphones. However, Google has yet to confirm which Pixel model it is teasing.

Google Pixel event – August 12 pic.twitter.com/Veo1RCJN7j — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 7, 2026

While Google has yet to reveal major details about the Pixel 11 series, reports online have suggested a few details about the upcoming devices. According to these reports and leaked renders, the lineup will reportedly retain much of its predecessor’s design, albeit with a few minor refinements. The Verge says that the upcoming series features slimmer bezels and a thinner form factor.

The series is also expected to arrive in new colour options, including pink and green, while the standard black, grey, and white finishes are said to return. Under the hood, the phone will reportedly come with new camera hardware, a Tensor G6 chipset, and a “Pixel Glow” feature.

Separately, reports suggest that the Pixel 11 series could effectively see a price increase, as Google will reportedly discontinue the 128GB base storage option. As a result, the 256GB variant is expected to cost EUR100 (~RM465) more than its predecessor.

If the reports prove accurate, the cheapest Pixel 11 will reportedly start at EUR999 (~RM4,648). The Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold variants are also said to start at EUR1,199 (~RM5,579), EUR1,399 (~RM6,509), and EUR1,999 (~RM9,301), respectively.

However, we’d like to remind you that, aside from Gurman’s invitation, all of the information above is based on leaks. As such, take these claims with a grain of salt until Google officially confirms them.

(Source: Mark Guman [X], via Notebookcheck)