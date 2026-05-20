After months of waiting, along with some leaks on the side, Google has officially unveiled its upcoming intelligent eyewear platform. And as previously reported, the company will be releasing two very different variants of the wearable: smart audio glasses and smart display glasses.

In its official blog post, Google said that the smart audio glasses will launch first later this fall. Alongside the announcement, the company also detailed several features and capabilities that will be available on the upcoming smart spectacles.

Smart Audio Glasses: What Can They Do?

As a quick refresher, the product line is built on Android XR, a platform developed through a collaboration between Google, Samsung, and Qualcomm. Like many modern Google-powered devices, the smart glasses will also feature the company’s Gemini AI.

Users can activate Gemini by saying “Hey Google” or by tapping the side of the frame. From there, users can ask questions, perform searches, and have Gemini carry out certain tasks on their behalf. One example highlighted during the keynote is the ability to feed step-by-step cooking instructions directly to the wearer’s ears.

Google is largely positioning the product as a hands-free way to interact with technology. To that end, the glasses can help users manage calls and send text messages, while Gemini can also summarise missed messages and notifications.

While on the topic of communication, the smart glasses are also capable of performing real-time translations. Google says the built-in AI can match the tone and pitch of a speaker’s voice during translated conversations. Alternatively, users can also look at text on menus and signs to receive translated audio through the glasses.

You might be wondering, “How can these glasses help translate text just by looking at it?” Based on the provided images, the wearable appears to feature two forward-facing cameras built into the frame. Google says the device is capable of instantly capturing photos and videos. Not only that, but wearers can also snap a photo and use Nano Banana to perform quick edits with a single command.

Moving on, the smart glasses can also assist with navigation. According to the blog post, the device is capable of providing turn-by-turn directions directly to the wearer through the wearable’s audio system. Moreover, Gemini can also add stops along the route if the user needs to take a break.

On that note, users can also ask Gemini about their surroundings, likely with the help of the aforementioned cameras. With it, wearers can ask the glasses to find reviews for restaurants in front of them or decode confusing parking signs, among other things.

Google says that “Gemini Intelligence can handle multi-step tasks in the background”. The blog further explains that Gemini can help users order a cup of coffee without ever needing to interact with their phones. The only thing left for the user to do is provide the final confirmation. This feature in particular was demonstrated during the Google I/O 2026 keynote.

In a similar vein, Gemini can also interact with other apps on the user’s phone. With it, users can order rides through e-hailing apps or even learn a new language, to name a few examples. Lastly, Google says that the glasses are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Frame Designs & Collections

While Google, Samsung, and Qualcomm are handling the technology side of things, fashion brands such as Gentle Monster and Warby Parker are responsible for the frame designs. According to the blog post, the goal is to create smart glasses that are both stylish and comfortable enough for users to wear throughout the day.

At the time of writing, Google has only previewed two frame designs: one from Warby Parker and another from Gentle Monster. The company also said that both brands will release their full collections later this year.

Where Are The Display Glasses?

Eagle-eyed readers might have noticed that we have not mentioned anything about the display-equipped glasses throughout this article. That is because Google only referenced them briefly in both its official blog post and keynote presentation.

The blog post simply states that the display glasses can “show you the information you need, right when you need it”. Meanwhile, the keynote revealed that the display is capable of showing e-hailing pickup details as well as live translations. Additionally, the display-equipped glasses also support Create My Widget, which allows wearers “to make glanceable elements”, although Google did not fully explain how the feature works.

As you might expect, Google did not mention when the display-equipped glasses will officially launch, although the company promised to share more details later this year. That said, current rumours suggest that the wearable could arrive sometime in 2027.

(Source: Google [Blog], [Keynote])