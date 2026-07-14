Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 11 series this August. While the company has only offered a glimpse of the upcoming smartphones, numerous leaks have already revealed what the devices could look like through a series of alleged renders. Now, a recent report has shed more light on the colours that may be available at launch, including what appears to be a new hot pink option.

According to 9to5Google, the images were first spotted by its sister site, 9to5Toys, through a set of Amazon listings. Although the listings are believed to be placeholders, they included what appear to be official product images showing the Pixel 11 in three different colour options.

The listings are for the base Pixel 11 and are titled “Obsidian”, “Hibiscus”, and “Pistachio”. However, 9to5Google noted that the accompanying descriptions refer to these colour options as “Midnight”, “Fuchsia”, and “Moss”, respectively. It’s also worth noting that, due to its “placeholder” nature, some images have a lower resolution than others.

Shortly after publishing its initial report, the publication also spotted Amazon listings for the Pixel 11 Pro. According to the listings, the device will be available in “Dune”, “Light Fog”, “Pine”, and “Sterling”. Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is listed in just two colour options: “Midnight” and “Pine”.

The listings also include what appear to be the phones’ core specifications. According to 9to5Google, the base Pixel 11 is listed with a 6.3-inch display featuring a resolution of 1,080 x 2,424. The entry-level configuration is also said to pair 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, carrying a listed price of US$899 (~RM3,665). Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro is also listed with 12GB of RAM.

That said, there are a few reasons to be sceptical of the information. For one, the listings state that the phones will ship with Android 16, even though the Pixel 11 series is expected to launch with Android 17.

In any case, these specifications and prices should be taken with a grain of salt. The Amazon listings have since been removed, making it impossible to independently verify the information. While the hot pink colourway certainly stands out, it’s best to treat these details as speculative until Google officially unveils the Pixel 11 series in its full range of colours later this August.

(Source: 9to5Toys, via 9to5Google)