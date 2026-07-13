Amazfit unveiled both the Balance 3 and Balance Ultra smartwatches last month, but not for the local market. Today we got our turn, with both of them launching for the local market, and available sometime this month. As with the international reveal though, the titanium model of the Balance 3 will also not be immediately available, though there’s still no word on when it will reach our shores.

In case you missed it, both the Amazfit Balance 3 and Balance Ultra come equipped with similar 1.5-inch AMOLED displays, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Both also sport a 10 ATM water resistance rating. They also get 64GB of storage space, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in speaker and microphone, dual-band GPS and offline maps.

Beyond that, they get the slew of sensors for all its health monitoring functions, from heart rate and variability to blood oxygen and breathing rate tracking. As for sports tracking, notable with the two is the inclusion of HYROX training features. On that note, Amazfit Malaysia has also announced upcoming HYROX workshops, as well as the brand’s status as the official wearable partner of HYROX.

Back to specs, their battery capacity and life is where the two differ. For the Amazfit Balance 3, the pack is rated at 658 mAh, providing up to 21 days of typical use, or down to seven with the always-on display active. As for the Balance Ultimate, this has a 780 mAh cell for up to 30 days of use, or 10 with the always on display.

While the brand has not provided specific availability dates for both the Amazfit Balance 3 and Balance Ultra, it has said that both will be available sometime within this month. For what it’s worth, both are already listed on the brand’s official online store. The former comes priced at RM1,599 for its stainless steel variant, and RM1,999 for the titanium model that’s still “coming soon”. The Balance Ultra, on the other hand, is priced at RM2,599.