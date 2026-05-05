We have yet to hear a peep from Google regarding the Pixel 11 family, but the smartphones have been the subject of quite a few leaks over the past few months. Last week, the MysticLeaks Telegram channel shared the specifications of the Tensor G6 chipset. Now, the same group has divulged more details on the upcoming devices, leaving little to the imagination.

The first part of the leak reiterated what was previously said about the Tensor G6. Basically, Google’s first 2nm chip will feature one ARM C1-Ultra core at 4.11GHz, four ARM C1-Pro cores at 3.38GHz, and two ARM C1-Pro cores at 2.65GHz. Meanwhile, a PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536 GPU will be on board, as well as a Titan M3 security chip. Aside from that, the company will apparently use a MediaTek M90 (MT6986D) modem.

Other details include a new TPU and GXP. The latter is Google’s custom image signal processor, which could be linked to some camera upgrades. Apparently, all models in the series will be getting some new imaging hardware, although not much information is available on that. Regardless, here are the possible specifications of each model.

Pixel 11

Starting with the base version, the leak claimed that Google will offer black, green, pink, and purple colour options. Beyond that, the phone will supposedly sport a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,424 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,100 nits of peak brightness.

Internally, the device will reportedly pack a 4,840mAh battery, which may be marketed as 5,000mAh. Aside from that, it could feature either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Notably, the phone’s predecessor comes with 12GB of RAM. This change could be attributed to the ongoing memory chip shortage. As for the imaging setup, the phone may be getting a new main camera. This is “very likely” a 50MP unit.

Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL

The two Pro models will reportedly feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. For the regular Pro, this panel will measure 6.3 inches and offer a 1,280 x 2,856 pixel resolution. Meanwhile, its bigger brother will allegedly get a 6.8-inch screen with a 1,344 x 2,992 pixel resolution.

Other than that, the two will differ in terms of battery. The smaller variant is said to pack a battery with a minimum capacity of 4,707mAh, which may translate to 4,850mAh or 4,900mAh. On the other hand, the Pro XL may come with a 5,000mAh battery. Either way, the two will probably be offered in 12GB and 16GB options.

On the subject of photography, the duo is expected to feature a new primary camera and a new telephoto lens. That said, the leak did not mention any further details on these components.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Not to be forgotten is the book-style foldable, which will reportedly feature an inner screen with a 2,076 x 2,160 resolution. This folding display will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, the outer screen will apparently feature a 1,080 x 2,342 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits.

Like the other Pro models, the Fold is said to come with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Other than that, the leak claimed that the phone will feature a 4,658mAh battery, which will probably be advertised as 4,800mAh. A camera upgrade is also in the cards, although it supposedly won’t use the same hardware as the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL. Instead, it will equip the same main lens as the vanilla variant.

RGB Lighting

In addition to these details, the leak revealed that all Pixel 11 Pro models will be dropping the temperature sensor to accommodate a new RGB LED array. This aligns with a previous finding, which revealed a new “Pixel Glow” feature. The new leak compared this feature to Nothing’s Glyph, claiming that it is similar, albeit smaller. An AI-generated mockup showed what it may look like.

Finally, the leak noted that this year’s batch of Pixel phones are unlikely to come with IR face unlock. This is apparently because the feature is not ready yet.

Of course, it goes without saying that these are all leaks at this point. As such, a healthy dose of scepticism is warranted. We’ll only know for sure once the phones officially launch. Based on Google’s track record, that might happen in August.

(Source: MysticLeaks via GSMArena)