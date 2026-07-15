Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch 5 has largely flown under the radar compared to the Pixel 11 series, which has been the subject of numerous leaks recently. However, that may soon change, as a recent leak of the smartwatch’s alleged official press renders has revealed its expected pricing and colour options ahead of its launch event.

The renders originated from tipster OnLeaks, with The Tide Chart reporting on the leak. According to the report, the Pixel Watch 5 is expected to arrive in four case finishes across two case sizes.

Based on the leaked images, it appears that Google will not be making significant design changes to the Pixel Watch 5 compared to the Watch 4. The smartwatch is expected to retain its pebble-like design and proprietary lugs, meaning existing watch bands should remain compatible. Additionally, The Tide Chart noted that the Pixel Watch 5 will seemingly feature the same side-mounted charging contacts, which suggests that Pixel Watch 4 chargers may also continue to work with the upcoming model.

As mentioned earlier, there are two different case sizes: a 41mm model and a 45mm variant. Each is allegedly available with either Wi-Fi or LTE connectivity.

According to The Tide Chart, colour options may differ between the two case sizes. The 41mm model is expected to come in four finishes: Dark Anthracite with a black band, Natural Silver with a pale grey band, Pyrite with an olive band, and Warm Gold with a coral band. Meanwhile, the 45mm variant will reportedly omit the Warm Gold and coral combination, although this information remains unconfirmed.

Beyond that, the Pixel Watch 5 is expected to ship with Wear OS 7 out of the box. It is also rumoured to feature a larger battery and a new Tensor chip designed for wearables, although these details have yet to be independently verified.

As for pricing, The Tide Chart reports that the base Pixel Watch 5 model could cost US$50 (~RM203) more than its predecessor. In terms of availability, the report claims that Google may open pre-orders the day after its launch event, with wider availability expected to begin from 20 August.

With that said, while these details are claimed to be from official materials, they have yet to be independently verified. As such, readers should take them with a pinch of salt. With Google’s upcoming event just around the corner, we should soon find out whether these leaked details are accurate.

(Source: The Tide Chart)