BYD Malaysia has announced that it will be launching the Denza Z9GT next week. More specifically, the car will debut on 15 July, marking not only its first appearance in the country, but also Asia Pacific in general. It’s got the performance that you’d expect from a car with GT in the name, but also the endurance. The company also gave it pretty intense charging rates, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

As the company says in its announcement, the heart of the Denza Z9GT is what it calls the e3 Platform. This gives the Z9GT a tri-motor AWD system with a total output of 850 kW and 1,210 Nm, which translates to a 0 – 100 km/h time of 2.7 seconds. With two of the three motors at the back, the car also gets rear axle steering of 15 degrees, plus a turning radius of 4.62m. The EV also gets features like e3 Parking, Crab Mode, Pencil Compass Turn and Vehicle Motion Control (VMC) for further feats of manoeuvrability.

On the endurance front, the Denza Z9GT gets a battery pack rated at 122.49 kWh, built on a 1,000V architecture. This gives it an NEDC range of 701km. On charging, the company claims it can go from 10% to 70% in five minutes, or from 10% to 97% in nine minutes. This is likely making use of the proprietary BYD Flash Charging system, which the company says it’s also introducing to select Denza Premium showrooms.

For its exterior visual aesthetics, the Denza Z9GT features what the company calls Dual Line LED headlamps, Hourglass taillights and Meteor Welcome Lighting. Inside, you get genuine leather and real wood trim. The front bucket seats get active side bolsters for support when you’re going wild behind the wheel. You also get three 50W wireless charging pads – two in front and one at the back, and entertainment is provided by a Devialet 20-speaker system.

Related Article The Denza B8 DMO Super Hybrid SUV Now Available In Malaysia

Ahead of its launch, BYD Malaysia is taking registrations of interest for the Denza Z9GT. Its price has yet to be revealed for now. A day after its launch, the car will be available for viewing and test drive at all Denza Premium showrooms nationwide.