The recent increase in the BUDI Diesel monthly quota to 300 litres for eligible pickup and jeep owners may have raised questions over how the additional allocation is handled through TNG eWallet. This is because the app only displays a shared 200-litre quota for BUDI95 and BUDI Diesel for general users.

Responding to our query, TNG Digital has now clarified that eWallet will automatically reflect the higher allocation once an eligible user’s application for the additional quota has been approved. Instead of displaying separate balances, the app simply updates the total available quota from to 300 litres for those applicable.

Additional 100 Litres Requires Separate Approval

According to TNG Digital, all eligible users initially receive the standard 200-litre shared monthly quota under the BUDI MADANI programme. Pickup and jeep owners who qualify for the recently introduced additional allocation must first apply through the official BUDI MADANI portal.

Once the application has been approved, TNG eWallet will automatically update the user’s quota to 300 litres. The company clarified that the additional 100 litres is not displayed as a separate balance, even though the shared BUDI95 and BUDI Diesel quota remains capped at 200 litres.

How The Extra Quota Is Expected To Work

While TNG Digital noted that the app only displays a single combined quota, it indicated that the government’s implementation is expected to work as intended. In practical terms, once an eligible user has exhausted the initial 200-litre shared quota between BUDI95 and BUDI Diesel, the remaining 100 litres should only be available for diesel purchases.

Aside from the updated quota, the refuelling experience remains the same. Eligible users can claim both BUDI95 and BUDI Diesel through TNG eWallet without switching between different apps, and the service works across participating petrol stations nationwide.

TNG eWallet For Subsidised Refueling: A Quick Refresher

To use the feature, simply open the BUDI MADANI section within TNG eWallet, select the fuel type, petrol station and pump number, then complete the QR payment process. A physical MyKad is not required during refueling, as eligibility verification is handled digitally through the app.

On that note, users should ensure that their eKYC verification has been completed before and check their remaining quota within the app before refueling. Any unused balance from the pre-authorisation amount will be automatically refunded to their TNG eWallet after the transaction is completed.