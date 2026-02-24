The Nothing Phone (4a) lineup is set to debut next week. As usual, the company has ramped up its teaser campaign ahead of the launch. In a recent social media post, the brand has shared an official render depicting the base model, offering a look at its design. This includes the new Glyph Bar.

Overall, the Phone (4a) retains the signature Nothing aesthetics, with a semi-transparent appearance like the previous generations. Additionally, the handset sports a dual-tone colour scheme. Or at least, the model in white does. Apart from this option, the teaser suggests that the device will come in your choice of black, blue, and pink.

Beyond that, there are some slight tweaks to the camera module, though it largely retains its shape. The button layout has also been changed, with the Essential Key now living on the opposite side of the power and volume buttons.

Brighter Lights

Of course, the elephant in the room is the Glyph Bar, which Nothing previously teased. This is the vertical strip of square LEDs placed right next to the camera island. Each square comprises nine individually controllable mini-LEDs. As per the company’s forum post announcing the feature, these lights are programmable. Moreover, they are supposedly around 40% brighter than the preceding models in the (a) series.

Back in May, Nothing said goodbye to the Glyph Interface, which was composed of a set of LED strips. In its place, the fancier Glyph Matrix was introduced with the Phone (3). Now, the phones in the (a) range aren’t quite in the same league as the brand’s “true flagship”. Therefore, it gets the simpler Glyph Bar.

What’s next? We’re introducing the Glyph Bar for Phone (4a). 9 individually controllable mini-LEDs, 40% brighter than previous (a) series. Patented tech for a more natural, neutral, bleed-free glow. More to come. 5 March, 10:30 GMT. pic.twitter.com/3OykioVCdu — Nothing (@nothing) February 20, 2026

That said, the company considers it as an evolution of the Glyph Interface, building on its underlying ideas. Essentially, the Glyph Bar is designed to minimise distractions while still allowing the user to view updates According to the brand, this system is less obtrusive than the previous versions and can be read quickly. Moreover, the Glyph Bar boasts “patented technologies” to make it more natural, neutral, and bleed-free.

Of course, as to whether these claims hold up, we will have to wait and see. On one hand, making the lights brighter seems counterintuitive if the aim is to reduce distraction. However, the Glyph Bar does take up less space than the original Glyph Interface, so it probably won’t be as attention-grabbing.

Rumoured Specifications

For now, Nothing is keeping the device’s other details under wraps, although it has confirmed that the Phone (4a) series will feature Snapdragon chips. That said, leaks have been abundant. Based on the rumours thus far, the Phone (4a) may feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other specifications include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus a 5,400mAh battery with 50W charging. Of course, the official render pretty much confirms a triple camera setup, although the specifics remain unclear. Leaks have claimed that the phone will feature a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the selfie snapper will allegedly be a 32MP unit.

In any case, we will find out whether these rumours are true once the Phone (4a) and its Pro counterpart make their debut. The announcement is slated for 5 March 2026 at 10.30am GMT. For us, that’s 6.30pm on the same day. And yes, the choice of date is pretty intentional.

(Source: Nothing [1], [2])