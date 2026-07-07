As promised, Nothing has officially launched its latest Phone (4b) today, alongside the Ear (3a). In the event that you missed our previous coverage on the matter, then you should know that the company positions the phone as the newest entry point to the Nothing ecosystem. As a result of this, the phones come with some notable differences compared to the recent Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro.

The most apparent of these changes is the display. The Phone (4b) sports a 6.77-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000Hz instant touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, and HDR10+ support. Less obvious is that the phone comes with an IP64 dust and water resistance rating. It’s also worth noting that the device comes with a Glyph Bar, a unibody design, and dual stereo speakers.

Under the hood, the device comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset with an AI engine for the Essential AI tools. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Powering everything is a 5,200mAh cell that supports 33W wired charging. The device keeps its cool with a 4,400mm² vapour chamber. On the OS side of things, it runs on Nothing OS 4.1, which is based on Android 16, with

As mentioned in our previous reports, the device comes with two cameras. The primary lens is a 50MP OIS main shooter that supports 4K recording, while the secondary wide-angle 8MP camera has a 1/4-inch sensor. Meanwhile, the front is home to a 16MP selfie snapper.

The Nothing Phone (4b) comes in blue, white, and black colourways. It’s also worth mentioning that the phone is available in a limited-edition RCB variant, which paints the phone in red with the cricket team’s logo on the back. This variant is available today exclusively at Nothing’s Flagship Store in Bengaluru, India.

Consumers have the option of choosing between different configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Unfortunately, the phone does not have a local price yet. According to the official press release for Malaysia, the company will share those details along with its availability at a later date. However, according to the announcement video, the Phone (4b) will start at EUR329 (~RM1,531).

(Source: Nothing [YouTube], [Press release])