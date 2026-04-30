Assuming Google sticks with its usual launch timeline, the Pixel 11 lineup will only officially debut sometime in August. However, the smartphones have already become the subject of a few leaks, revealing the designs and a possible new feature. And this time, details on the series’ Tensor G6 chipset have emerged.

A tipster recently posted a screenshot to the MysticLeaks Telegram channel. Based on this screenshot, Google will be equipping the Tensor G6 with the latest ARM CPU cores. Other than that, the processor will apparently adopt a 7-core architecture.

Diving into the specifics, the leak claimed that the chip will feature a single ARM C1 Ultra core clocked at 4.11GHz. This is accompanied by four C1 Pro cores running at 3.38GHz. Two more C1 Pro cores clocked at 2.65GHz complete the set. Overall, the Tensor G6 may deliver improved CPU performance compared to the Tensor G5.

While this may sound pretty promising, the leak suggested that the improvements will come at a cost. Apparently, gaming performance may take a hit, as the Tensor G6 may use a PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536 GPU. Not only is this particular GPU several years old already, but the Tensor G5 also uses the newer DXT-48-1536.

So, we may see a downgrade where gaming is concerned. Which might be a touch disappointing, since the Pixel 10 models didn’t exactly impress in that aspect. Of course, there is a possibility that Google may use an updated variant of the GPU. But even then, it might not make much of a difference. The company doesn’t exactly prioritise gaming when it comes to its phones.

As for any other details, the screenshot revealed the codenames for the Pixel 11 family. The base model supposedly goes by the moniker “Cubs”. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro XL variants are named “Grizzly” and “Kodiak” respectively. Worth noting that “Kodiak” appeared in the Geekbench database not too long ago.

Other than that, a previous report indicated that Google will be equipping the upcoming phones with a new Titan M3 security chip. However, specific details on this chip are practically nonexistent at this point.

In any case, these are still leaks at this point. Given that the veracity of the information is unproven, it’s a good idea to take these details with a grain of salt.

(Source: MysticLeaks via GSMArena)