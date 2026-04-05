We’re still months away from the next generation of Google Pixel phones, but leaks are already circulating online. Last month, tipster OnLeaks shared a set of renders of the supposed Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Then not too long after that, the design for the base model emerged. And finally, earlier this week, the Pro and Pro XL variants have leaked, completing the set.

Design-wise, the only thing that sets these two models apart is size, which isn’t really obvious from just looking at standalone images. Worth noting that the colours depicted here are not official, as the renders are based on CAD files that do not include colour information. In any case, the leaks show that while Google is retaining many of the design elements from last year, there are a few distinctions.

The most obvious change is the overall look of the camera island. Of course, the company is still keeping the same bar shape from the previous generations. However, the module is now completely black for a more cohesive appearance. With this change, the Pro models will resemble the vanilla version even more. Aside from that, the temperature sensor seems to be absent from the phones. This suggests that Google may be removing the feature from these models.

For now, not much is known about the lineup in terms of specifications. The handsets are expected to come with the Tensor G6 on board. Other than that, reports suggest that the Pro models will feature 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That said, the former could drop to 12GB, given the global memory shortage.

Other than that, the Pixel 11 Pro will apparently feature a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The leakster also claimed that it will be a touch thinner than its predecessor, measuring 152.7 x 71.8 x 8.4mm. On the other hand, the Pro XL variant will reportedly use the same 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen and measure in at 162.7 x 76.5 x 8.5mm.

It should go without saying that these are still leaks at this point, so take the information with a grain of salt. Going off of Google’s track record, the phones will likely make their official debut sometime in August.

(Source: Android Headlines [1], [2])