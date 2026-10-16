Apple has just concluded its Welcome Home event earlier this week, where it unveiled a range of smart home devices. Despite having only recently hosted the launch, the company appears to be gearing up for another product showcase on 28 October in Los Angeles.

The latest details come from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who revealed that he had been invited to the upcoming event. In a post on X, he said the all-day product launch experience would focus on the long-awaited touchscreen MacBook Pro models, a new iPad mini, and Macs powered by the M6 chips. However, Apple has yet to officially confirm the launch lineup.

Apple is now inviting some media to an all-day product launch experience on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles. This is for the touch-screen MacBooks, iPad mini, M6 Macs. https://t.co/6r4yyWiVr1 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 15, 2026

In a separate video post, Gurman explains that this touchscreen MacBook Pro may feature a slimmer design and, as a result, will be “slightly lighter” than the standard model. It is also rumoured to feature a Dynamic Island cutout in place of the familiar notch, alongside Apple’s M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

While the new MacBook Pro models are expected to be unveiled in late October, they may not reach customers until 6 November. According to Gurman’s latest podcast, Apple retail stores are scheduled for a “big floor reset” from the evening of 5 November into the following day, potentially in preparation for the new Macs. However, Apple has yet to confirm the retail launch date.

The iPad mini, meanwhile, is expected to feature an OLED display. However, rumours suggest that the tablet may not support the company’s ProMotion technology while also being limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. The upcoming model is also tipped to feature a front-facing camera repositioned for landscape use, alongside a more powerful A20 Pro chip.

Moving on to the Macs. Though Gurman did not specify which models Apple would introduce during the 28 October launch experience, AppleInsider speculates that the iMac will be the primary focus of the event. This is partly because it has been two years since the company last gave the desktop a major update. Previous reports have also hinted at an M6-powered iMac arriving before the end of 2026.

Interestingly, AppleInsider also expects the new iMac to reach customers sometime in November. The publication predicts that pre-orders could open in early November, with shipments beginning between mid-November and the end of the month. It reasons that the bitten fruit company would want to get the desktop to market as early as possible ahead of the holiday shopping season.

That said, do keep in mind that all the product details and availability dates mentioned above are based on rumours and unconfirmed reports. While Gurman has reported being invited to the 28 October launch experience in Los Angeles, Apple has yet to officially confirm its plans. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what the company has in store. Until then, take these reports with a grain of salt.

(Source: Mark Gurman [X], [YouTube] | AppleInsider | MacRumours)