It appears that Yahoo is planning to further reduce its Yahoo Mail storage capacity for free users. According to users on Reddit who have received notifications from the company, the allowance will drop to just 3GB, a significant reduction from the previous 20GB limit.

This wouldn’t be the first time Yahoo has made such a drastic change. Last year, Yahoo Mail implemented a major revision, reducing the storage space for free accounts from 1TB to just 20GB per account.

Rollout Appears Gradual

The latest change appears to be rolling out gradually, with only some users reporting that their storage allowance has been reduced so far. Our writers who use Yahoo Mail have yet to notice the change, with their accounts still retaining the previous 20GB allowance. Nevertheless, the update has arrived rather abruptly, catching many users of the email service by surprise, particularly given the sheer amount of storage being taken away.

For comparison, Google’s Gmail offers 15GB of free storage shared across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos, while Microsoft’s Outlook.com provides 15GB exclusively for emails. Apple’s iCloud, meanwhile, comes with 5GB of free storage shared across its various services.

Yahoo Says 3GB Enough For Everyday Use

While Yahoo has yet to make a public announcement regarding the change, details are already available through its Help Center. There, the company claims that 3GB should be “sufficient for everyday use”, essentially repeating the same justification it gave when announcing last year’s storage reduction.

Naturally, it also encourages those who require more space to opt for a paid subscription, with additional storage plans available. In Malaysia, Yahoo Mail currently offers additional storage starting at 50GB for RM4.90 per month, 100GB for RM9.90 per month, and 500GB for RM19.90 per month.

Free users who have accumulated decades’ worth of emails, particularly those containing large attachments and other media, will likely find themselves exceeding the new 3GB limit rather quickly. Those affected should consider downloading and backing up their emails and attachments locally, or migrating important files to other cloud storage services before running out of space.

Yet Another Blow To Free Users

For long-time Yahoo Mail users, this latest revision is undoubtedly another major blow, especially coming barely a year after the previous reduction. Given how substantial the cut is, it is reasonable to expect a more elaborate explanation from the company regarding its decision, rather than simply assuring users that 3GB is enough for everyday use.

Yahoo has yet to explain what prompted the latest reduction. While it would be tempting to speculate that this is related to the ongoing memory shortage and rising hardware costs, there is currently no evidence to establish such a connection.

(Source: Yahoo Help Center / Reddit)