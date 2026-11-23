The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has released a statement asking members of the public to update their personal information within the department’s database. The department makes specific mention of residential addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers, saying that ensuring that these details are accurate and up-to-date is essential for the smooth delivery of its digital services.

More specifically, this step is in preparation for the introduction and expansion of new features and functions of JPJ’s digital services, which will improve the user experience and convenience. As such, valid, accurate and up-to-date information is noted to be essential in ensuring that each digitisation initiative can be implemented smoothly. This, in turn, will enable the public to access various services by the department more easily, quickly and securely. The exact nature of these updates was not shared as part of the statement.

On the flip side, the updating of the aforementioned profile information can be done via various methods. The easiest of them would likely be either the MyJPJ app or the department’s public portal. Alternatively, for those who still prefer the old-school approach, that can also be done at your nearest physical JPJ counter. The department has also shared two reels on its Facebook page guiding users to do said updating via the two digital channels mentioned.

Last month, the department announced the suspension of MyEG Sdn Bhd and Zetrix AI Bhd, both under the MyEG Group, as its collection agents. The decision follows a review of the companies’ compliance with the terms and conditions of their agreements, including obligations that remain unfulfilled or unresolved. In a related development, JPJ also announced that, from next year onwards, only registered intermediaries can handle transactions on behalf of clients. Applications for such a role opened at the start of the month.

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(Source: JPJ / Facebook [1]. [2], [3])