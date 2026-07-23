Apple’s MacBook products have been the subject of several rumours by now. These include reports of an entry-level MacBook Pro refresh, as well as a new MacBook carrying the “Ultra” moniker and another featuring an OLED touchscreen. However, a new report claims that the company is actually planning on giving almost all of its laptops and desktops an upgrade within the next year.

The latest information comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who reports that most of Apple’s Mac laptops and desktops are in line for new chip upgrades. Beyond that, several models are also said to receive design changes as part of the company’s upcoming refresh cycle.

In his report, Gurman claims that both the iMac and the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro are getting an update this fall, potentially receiving the M5 and upcoming M6 chipsets, respectively. Another laptop that might receive a spec bump is the MacBook Neo, which will allegedly come with an A19 Pro chip and more RAM, as well as new colours.

Moving on, we have the aforementioned “MacBook Ultra”. According to Gurman, Apple plans on introducing this laptop sometime between the fall season and early 2027. He further notes that these laptops will come in 14-inch and 16-inch variants and M5 Pro and M5 Max configurations.

Gurman says the company is reportedly planning to update its 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models early next year, though they will closely resemble the current version. Engadet says this new laptop will potentially come with an M6 chip.

Apple is allegedly working on new versions of the Mac Mini and Mac Studio. The report details that the former uses M5 Pro and M6 processors in testing, while the latter will use an M5 Max and M5 Ultra. However, Gurman notes the planned chip and memory configurations “hinge on the state of memory-chip supplies”.

Gurman adds that Apple is still working on a redesigned 14-inch MacBook Pro, with the new laptop reportedly set to debut with an M7 chip. Pro and Max variants of the M7 chipset are also said to be in development and are expected to make their way to the next generation of MacBook Pros between late 2027 and early 2028.

Towards the end of his report, Gurman notes that Apple is gradually rolling out OLED displays across more of its product lineup. Following its high-end MacBooks, the next device expected to receive the upgrade is the iPad mini. After that, Apple is reportedly planning to bring OLED panels to the MacBook Pro, the 2028 MacBook Air, and eventually the iMac.

With that said, it’s worth keeping in mind that the details in Gurman’s report are still based on leaks rather than official announcements from Apple. While he has a strong track record when it comes to reporting on the company’s future products, there’s always a chance that some of the information could change before launch. As always, it’s best to take these claims with a grain of salt.

(Source: Bloomberg, via Engadget)