Apple could be preparing an entirely new high-end laptop called the “MacBook Ultra,” according to a report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The device is said to feature an OLED display, touchscreen functionality, and a significantly higher price point than current MacBook models.

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Gurman said earlier expectations about an OLED touchscreen-equipped MacBook Pro may not be entirely accurate. Instead of simply replacing the current Pro lineup, the new machine could emerge as a separate product category positioned above it. He added that the alleged MacBook Ultra is expected to arrive toward the end of the year.

A New Ultra Tier

According to Gurman, the Ultra would sit above the existing MacBook Pro models powered by Apple’s upcoming M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Rather than replacing them outright, the new laptop would act as a more premium option while the current Pro models remain on sale.

Gurman pointed out that Apple historically raised prices when introducing OLED displays to its products, such as the launch of the iPhone X in 2017 and the OLED-equipped iPad Pro in 2024. These came with price increases of roughly 20%, and something similar could apply to this supposedly upcoming Ultra model.

Gurman added that the potential MacBook Ultra is part of Apple’s strategy to widen its product range across multiple price tiers. Most notably, the company recently introduced the entry-level MacBook Neo, which introduces a much affordable price range for its laptop releases.

Also not forgetting the much rumoured foldable iPhone, which Gurman claims would launch alongside a higher tier AirPods model. It is also suggested Apple could potentially brand these upcoming high-end products under an “Ultra” label as well.

Apple’s History With Touch Functions On Macs

Although MacBooks have never featured a touchscreen display, Apple has experimented with touch-based features on its laptops before. One of the most notable examples was the Touch Bar, a multi-touch OLED strip placed above the keyboard that provided app-specific controls. The Touch Bar has since been discontinued on most current models, but it still exists on older machines such as the MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel Core i7) and the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019).

Apple also offers a software workaround through Sidecar. The feature allows users to connect an iPad to their Mac and use it as a secondary touchscreen display.

(Source: Bloomberg)