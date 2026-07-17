The tail end of the year is typically a busy time for Apple, as the company usually unveils a new wave of hardware during this period. This year, we are expecting the iPhone 18 lineup alongside the debut of the company’s first foldable phone. But it seems we may also have a new tablet to look forward to, as a recent Bloomberg report claims that a new iPad mini could follow shortly after.

The report comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who claims that Apple is preparing a new iPad mini with an OLED display. He adds that the tablet could be released as early as October.

The OLED panel would mark the biggest upgrade for the iPad mini in years, as the device has largely remained unchanged since it received the A17 Pro chip in 2024. Unfortunately, however, there seems to be a catch.

Separate reports claim that while the upcoming tablet will feature an OLED display, it will not support Apple’s ProMotion technology. This means that the display will be limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. Another report also suggests that the new iPad mini could cost more than the current model, which starts at RM2,699 after the recent price hike.

While Gurman’s report largely focuses on the smaller tablet, it also touches on Apple’s broader iPad roadmap. The next-generation iPad Air is reportedly slated to launch in spring 2027, likely alongside new iPad Pro and Apple Pencil models. However, it remains unclear whether these will be the long-rumoured OLED versions, even though Apple is said to be working on bringing the display technology to the lineup.

As for the entry-level iPad, Gurman says Apple will stick with an LCD panel to keep costs down. This tablet is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027. Rather than a major redesign, the biggest upgrade is expected to be under the hood, with a newer chip. Separate reports suggest it could feature either an A18 or A19 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

We’d like to remind you, as always, that these details remain unconfirmed. While Gurman has a strong track record when it comes to Apple-related reports, plans can always change before an official announcement. As such, it’s best to take this information with a grain of salt.

(Source: Bloomberg)