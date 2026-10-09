If you’ve been keeping up with the rumours, then you may have heard that Apple is planning to release some new products this month. Now, the bitten fruit brand has announced that it will be hosting a launch event pretty soon.

In an X post, Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak shared a teaser video for the event, which has the tagline “Welcome home”. The short clip also confirms that the launch will take place next week. Specifically, it will be happening on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, just as the leaks have claimed. Furthermore, the company has sent out invites for an “Apple Experience” set for 9 AM ET, which translates to 9 PM our time.

As to what the American tech giant plans to unveil on that day, neither the teaser nor the invitation confirms the products. However, the event tagline already offers a big clue. Basically, we can expect the long-rumoured smart home products to make their official debut.

The lineup is expected to include the brand’s smart home hub, which has been unofficially dubbed the HomePad. As per previous leaks, this device carries the codename J490 and will feature a 6-inch screen. This display will reportedly be about as thick as an iPhone. Apparently, users will be able to either place the device on a countertop or mount it on a wall. Other supposed details include an iPad-like interface and support for intercom-style calls and facial recognition.

Aside from this, leaks point to a new HomePod mini and a new Apple TV 4K box. All three products are said to be built around the new Siri AI. Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Apple is working with LG to create more smart home products, so it’s possible that these may get their time in the spotlight, even if they won’t be available for a while.

Related Article Apple To Work With LG For Other Smart Home Appliances

Now, given the focus on the home, we’re unlikely to see anything related to the OLED touchscreen MacBook or the new iPad mini. Those devices have been rumoured to get a separate launch event at the end of the month, on 27 October 2026. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, that event will also mark the debut of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac with M6 chips. That said, there is no official word on this second event, so take the information here with a grain of salt.

(Source: Greg Joswiak via X, 9to5Mac, Bloomberg)