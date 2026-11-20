Tesla is officially introducing its Certified Pre-Owned program for the Malaysian market. The program is to provide customers with the added security and verification of a pre-owned Tesla EV.

“Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is fully inspected and refurbished by company-qualified technicians and parts to ensure the vehicle is road-ready. Each Certified Pre-Owned Tesla vehicle has passed the 102-point inspection of its mechanical condition, safety system and functionalities, interior and exterior cosmetic conditions. Basic Autopilot or Enhanced Autopilot function is also included for the new Tesla owners to experience self-driving capability, depending on the selected inventory and its availability.

In addition, the Elon Musk-owned company will also cover the remaining New Vehicle Limited Warranty left on the EV, plus an additional 1-year or 20,000km, whichever comes first.”

The company will also keep the pre-owned EV updated with the latest OTRA updates, providing it with new features and refinements without ever having to visit a service centre. “A Certified Pre-Owned Tesla remains part of this ecosystem, subject to model, hardware, and eligibility.”

To commemorate the program and to entice customers to consider getting a second-hand EV, it will be hosting an Open House at its Experience Centre in Cyberjaya, allowing them to test drive new, certified pre-owned, and demo models.

“Join us this weekend at the Experience Centre in Cyberjaya for an exclusive Open House. View, inspect, and test drive a curated selection of new, certified pre-owned, and demo Tesla vehicles on the spot, starting from RM135,000.”

In order to sweeten the pot, the EV brand will also be offering a limited-time incentive for the Model 3, Model Y, and Model Y through its Refer and Earn program: each referee gets RM1,000 off their new EV, while the referrer gets RM500 credit.

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(Source: Tesla)