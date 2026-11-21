US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a “tremendous tax” on American companies that build data centres overseas, saying he wants to keep the country’s AI infrastructure within its borders. The proposal comes amid Washington’s efforts to prevent Chinese companies from accessing advanced AI computing resources through overseas facilities.

“We’re not going to allow companies to build data centres in other countries. If they do that, they can. But we’re going to put a tremendous tax on them,” Trump said during a press briefing in Washington DC. He also claimed that China would otherwise take advantage of these facilities, adding that his administration would not allow that to happen.

However, it remains unclear whether the proposal will actually become policy, as Trump provided few details about how it would be implemented. He also acknowledged that he had not previously discussed the idea with members of his administration before bringing it up during the briefing.

The remarks follow Washington’s recent move to tighten restrictions on advanced AI chips and computing resources. Under the new export controls, data centres worldwide will require a US licence to provide large volumes of computing power from advanced chips to companies based in China, Macau and other territories subject to US embargoes.

This is intended to close a loophole that allowed Chinese companies to rent AI computing resources from overseas data centres equipped with US-made hardware. The restrictions could have implications for Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, which have attracted substantial investments in data centre infrastructure.

This is particularly relevant following a recent New York Times report alleging that Alibaba accessed NVIDIA AI chips housed at YTL’s Johor data centre through a third-party operator. YTL itself has denied the allegations, describing them as speculative and unsubstantiated.

Trump also warned against slowing down domestic data centre development, arguing that doing so could undermine America’s lead in artificial intelligence, which his administration refers to as “Super Intelligence” (SI). He encouraged local communities to take advantage of data centre investments rather than oppose their construction, despite growing concerns over their electricity consumption, water usage and environmental impact.

Meanwhile, the proposed overseas tax could introduce another complication for tech giants such as Meta and Google, both of which have entered agreements to establish data centres outside the US. Whether these companies will face additional costs, or whether the administration will introduce exemptions, remains to be seen.

(Source: BBC)