In addition to the reveal of the HomeView, Apple has also announced a whole Home Collection of smart home accessories. This includes cameras, thermostats, and a smart lock, which was previously revealed to be made in collaboration with LG. With the official announcement, though, the bitten fruit brand revealed that there is at least one other partner in making these products, in the form of Schneider Electric.

As previously reported, despite the Apple involvement, these products will bear the branding of the manufacturing partner instead. Also, as you’d expect, the iPhone maker says that these smart home appliances are all “designed for privacy, with Home app data encrypted end-to-end, so LG Electronics, Schneider Electric, and Apple can’t read it”.

All that being said, it looks like the South Korean corporation is the one making the most of them. Schneider has a smart thermostat and an accessory for it in the collection, though LG also has one of its own, so there’s an overlap in that one specific category.

Pricing and availability of these smart home products are a bit up in the air for markets outside of the US, UK and Canada, since Apple has not mentioned anything beyond those three countries yet. But for the aforementioned countries, the Home Collection will be available starting December, with select accessories available starting early 2027 instead. With that being said though, here’s a list of items in the collection, with their listed US prices:

LG Floodlight Cam: $399.95 (~RM1,633)

LG Indoor Cam Plug-in: $199.95 (~RM817)

LG Outdoor Cam Plug-in: $299.95 (~RM1,225)

LG Smart Deadbolt Lock: $349.95 (~RM1,429)

LG Video Doorbell Wired: $249.95 (~RM1,020)

LG Smart Thermostat: $199.95 (~RM817)

LG Temperature Sensor: $39.95 (~RM163)

Schneider Home Smart Thermostat: $199.95 (~RM817)

Schneider Home Room Sensor: $39.95 (~RM163)

(Source: Apple [1], [2], [3])