Apple has finally unveiled the HomeView, its all-new smart home hub that’s designed to bring home automation, entertainment and communication together. Powered by Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI, the device comes in two variants, including a tabletop model and a wall-mounted version.

The HomeView sports a 7-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen with a resolution of 1,088 x 1,088 pixels and a pixel density of 220ppi. The display supports True Tone and offers an adjustable brightness range of 0.3 to 500 nits, while its interface can adapt the information shown based on how far away the user is.

Packs An A18 Chip

Under the hood, the device runs on Apple’s A18 chip, which also powers the iPhone 16 series. It features Siri AI with more conversational responses, broader knowledge and on-screen awareness, while pairing it with a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad allows the assistant to draw on personal information from supported apps such as Messages and Calendar.

Designed for shared household use, HomeView can recognise up to six people and display personalised home screens, apps and widgets. Personal information is protected by requiring the recognised user’s paired iPhone or iPad to be nearby and unlocked before displaying sensitive content.

For video calls, the device comes with a 12MP Center Stage camera and a four-microphone array. It also supports Apple Music, Apple TV, FaceTime, AirPlay multiroom audio and Handoff, alongside apps such as Calendar, Reminders, Find My, Safari and Weather.

Users can also display family photos and shared albums, while the device offers practical features for the kitchen, including step-by-step recipe instructions and Siri-assisted timers.

HomeView Doubles As A Smart Home Hub

Beyond entertainment, HomeView serves as a central control point for compatible smart home devices, including lights, thermostats, locks, blinds and security cameras. It supports Apple’s Home platform and Matter accessories, with its Home Camera interface capable of displaying live feeds from up to nine cameras at once.

With a supported iCloud+ subscription and compatible cameras, the hub can identify people, pets, packages and vehicles. It also supports HomeKit Secure Video descriptions and can detect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounds, sending notifications to an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0 and Thread. The device also incorporates ambient light, temperature and humidity sensors, along with an accelerometer.

Tabletop And Wall-Mounted Variants

The standard HomeView features a display attached to a domed speaker base through a stainless steel hinge, allowing users to adjust its viewing angle. It weighs 952g and is available in Silver, Starlight, Rose Pink and Space Grey.

Its audio system comprises two full-range drivers, a down-firing woofer and dual force-cancelling passive radiators. Both versions support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, although the wall-mounted model uses a different audio configuration.

The wall-mounted variant measures 9.8mm thick and weighs 286g, with colour options limited to Silver and Space Grey. It retains the two full-range drivers but omits the tabletop model’s woofer and passive radiators, with Apple instead tuning its computational audio for wall-mounted use.

Neither version has a built-in battery, meaning both require a wired power connection. The tabletop model includes a 1.5m USB-C cable and a 30W power adapter, whereas the wall-mounted version requires separately purchased mounting hardware, cable and power adapter.

No Malaysian Availability, However

In the US, both HomeView variants are priced at US$299 (~RM1,222). Pre-orders are opening on 15 October 2026, with availability scheduled for 13 November.

However, Apple has not announced Malaysian pricing or availability for the HomeView. The company also notes that the device is not currently available in the European Union, as Siri AI is not yet available on iOS in the region.

(Source: Apple press release / official website)