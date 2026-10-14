Apple’s recent Welcome Home event marks the launch of its range of smart home products. Aside from introducing the long-rumoured HomeView and the HomePod mini 2, the tech giant has refreshed the Apple TV 4K. This new 4th generation model comes four years after the last iteration, bringing some notable enhancements and a bigger price tag.

Starting with the most considerable upgrade, the device packs an A19 processor, replacing the A15 Bionic chip used on its predecessor. This is the same chip equipped on the iPhone 17. For comparison, the A15 Bionic is used in the iPhone 13 lineup. Basically, it’s a pretty massive leap, with the change promising up to 50% faster CPU performance. The new chip is also twice as fast in terms of graphics performance.

Larger numbers aside, the new chipset features a dedicated AV1 decoder, allowing for more efficient, high-quality streaming while consuming less bandwidth. Other than that, connectivity gets a boost with WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Thread and gigabit Ethernet are also on board by default, as the device comes in a single 128GB configuration.

The new Siri Remote also gets some quality-of-life improvements. It now comes with Find My support with Precision Finding, so those with a compatible iPhone can locate the remote when it gets lost. There is also an option to play a sound on the remote, making finding it even easier.

Apple is also highlighting the immersive home theatre experience. Users can now create a four-speaker surround sound system by pairing the device to the HomePod mini 2 or the 2nd generation HomePod. Worth noting that this can be done with a mix of both, as long as the front and rear speaker pairs match. In any case, the company claims that the system can recognise the position of each speaker and automatically adjust audio timing and levels accordingly. Looking beyond just streaming, the TV also supports Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and FaceTime calls.

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Aside from that, the Apple TV 4K continues to serve as a smart home hub. When paired with a compatible smart doorbell, users can receive notifications directly on the TV, allowing them to see who is at the door and communicate with them. The device also supports automations, guest mode, and HomeKit Secure Video. To ensure privacy, the company has introduced Smart Exclaves, which are secure environments for processing microphone data that are kept separate from the rest of the system.

The Apple TV 4K (4th generation) will be available for pre-order starting from 15 October 2026, with general availability starting a month from now on 13 November 2026. Price-wise, it will set you back RM1,349, making it RM200 more expensive than its precursor.

(Source: Apple [1], [2])