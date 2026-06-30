Details about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro are reportedly part of the data breach suffered by Indian supplier, Tata Electronics. The files, which supposedly contain data about the unreleased device’s suppliers, components, and even images of it, were posted on the dark web.

As you can imagine, the security breach at Tata Electronics has caused quite a stir for Apple, with the fruit company scrambling to contain the situation as much as the former. For the company, any details, be it for the iPhone 18 Pro or other products, are treated as sensitive information, even more now that said details are floating around on the dark web. In total, the breach leaked more than 200,000 files on the dark web, including files from TSMC and Qualcomm, both of which supply parts used in the manufacturing process of iPhones.

Around six files that were acquired by Reuters map out the components used in the iPhone 18 Pro models, and which specific company supplies them. Additionally, those files also included details of chips on the phone’s main circuit board, as well as parts of the battery and cameras.

Unsurprisingly, the breach will have likely soured the relationship between Apple and Tata Electronics, considering that the latter was the former’s choice of business partner, when it began moving its assembly line out of China and into India years ago. As part of a global shift in the electronics market, brought about by the trade war between the US and China.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch in September, and, stating the obvious, the leaks aren’t doing much in Apple’s favour. Just last week, the company at Cupertino was forced to raise the price for its iPads and MacBooks, a move brought about by skyrocketing memory and storage costs. So far, iPhones have been spared the price hike, but even that segment will inevitably have its prices raised too. It’s only a matter of time.

(Source: Reuters)