Since introducing the USB-C Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil Pro, Apple has yet to refresh its stylus lineup. That may not be the case for much longer, however, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the company is preparing two new Apple Pencil models for the first half of 2027. Rather than introducing new features, the refreshed styluses are reportedly set to focus on improved repairability.

According to Gurman, the two upcoming Apple Pencil models carry the codenames B582 and B632. The former is reportedly a refreshed entry-level model with USB-C charging, while the latter is believed to be a new Apple Pencil Pro. The report also claims that both styluses will place a greater emphasis on repairability, with the Pro model expected to feature a more easily replaceable battery.

The Bloomberg writer states that the redesign is intended to help Apple comply with new EU regulations that require batteries to be easier to replace. As such, the new Apple Pencil Pro is reportedly expected to receive a redesigned chassis to accommodate the change.

The move would mark a significant improvement over the current Apple Pencil models, which have long been criticised for their poor repairability. Repair site iFixit, for instance, has pointed to the styluses’ non-replaceable batteries as one of their biggest shortcomings. It also wouldn’t be the first time EU regulations have prompted Apple to revise its hardware, with the company’s switch to USB-C on the iPhone 15 series being one of the most prominent examples.

As always, it is worth taking reports like this with a grain of salt. Although Gurman has a solid track record when it comes to Apple leaks, the reported details remain unverified and should be treated as rumours until Apple officially unveils the new products.

(Source: Bloomberg)