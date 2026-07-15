Samsung officially unveiled the 990 SSD, its latest mainstream solid-state drive option. Stating the obvious, it’s the non-Pro variant of the brand’s existing 990 Pro lineup, considered one of the fastest in its class.

“Samsung’s new 990 SSD is an excellent solution for a wide range of users looking to expand their storage for heavy workloads, immersive gaming, high-resolution content creation, and DIY PC builds,” Tommy (Hyoungsuk) Kwon, Vice President of Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics, said.

Like the Pro lineup, the Samsung 990 SSD is built around the PCIe 4.0 interface, but has been fitted with the brand’s latest NAND technology. In terms of capacity, the 990 comes in both 1TB and 2TB variants.

Depending on the capacities, the average sequential read and write speeds differ, although the differences are slight. For the 1TB, the sequential read speed is 7.15GB/s, while the 2TB is rated at 7.25GB/s. Both share the same sequential write speeds of 6.45GB/s. For random performance, the 2TB model delivers up to 850K read and 1,200K write IOPS, while the 1TB model reaches read and write speeds of up to 700K and 1,100K IOPS, respectively. These capabilities help users experience faster application launches, responsive gameplay, and efficient handling of large-scale workloads.

The Samsung 990 SSD will be available in Malaysia in 1TB and 2TB models from end-July 2026. The SSDs will retail for RM1,069 and RM2,111, respectively.

(Source: Samsung PR)