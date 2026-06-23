You’ve probably heard that Apple is planning to launch a foldable iPhone. The so-called iPhone Ultra has been the subject of numerous leaks at this point, revealing details like its design and specifications. One notable tidbit concerns its flexible inner screen, which will supposedly feature an almost imperceptible crease. Previous rumours have indicated that the American tech giant had enlisted Samsung Display to produce these OLED displays. Now, a new report claims that production of the foldable panels has begun.

According to The Elec, Apple has given Samsung Display the green light to produce the displays after the latter achieved over 80% manufacturing yield. The Korean publication goes on to note that Samsung Display’s manufacturing facility in Vietnam has already commenced operations. Apparently, the company will serve as the exclusive supplier of these displays for a three-year period. This year, it will produce around three million panels for the iPhone Ultra.

The upcoming iPhone Ultra will reportedly utilise Samsung Display’s M16 display stack. With this newer material, the screen will offer higher brightness, improved colour reproduction, better efficiency, as well as a longer lifespan. Additionally, the panels will supposedly incorporate Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology.

With production underway, the iPhone Ultra is one step closer to becoming a reality. As to when it will be launching, current rumours indicate that Apple will announce the foldable alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max this September. Although a recent report claimed that the iPhone Ultra may be delayed, this update indicates that the phone is still on track to meet the fall launch window. Furthermore, certain supply chain sources have claimed that there has been no sign of a delay.

That said, the iPhone Ultra may not be immediately available at launch. Apple may announce the device with the new iPhone models, but only release it a few weeks after. Either way, it seems that the foldable will be making its official debut this year. That is, of course, assuming these reports are accurate.

(Source: The Elec, GSMArena)