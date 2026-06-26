Apple has increased the prices of a wide range of products globally and in Malaysia, citing rapidly rising memory and storage component costs as the reason behind the move. The affected products include Mac computers, iPads, HomePod smart speakers, and Apple TV streaming devices.

Last year, Apple acknowledged that increasing tariffs and component costs would affect its business, but CEO Tim Cook indicated at the time that the company was not planning price increases for its products. However, his sentiment later changed earlier this month, saying that price increases are now “unavoidable”.

“We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly,” Apple said in a recent statement. “We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today’s increases for iPad and Mac.”

Some Products See Increases Of More Than RM2,000

The price adjustments vary significantly depending on the product. While some devices have gone up by a few hundred ringgit, others have seen increases exceeding RM2,000.

Among the biggest changes are Apple’s higher-end MacBook Pro models. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Max chip now costs RM18,499, representing a RM2,500 increase over its previous retail price. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the same chip configuration has also jumped by RM2,600, while the Mac Studio equipped with the M4 Max processor is now RM2,000 more expensive than before.

Meanwhile, Apple’s entry-level MacBook Neo lineup has received one of the largest percentage increases. The base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model now costs RM2,999, which is RM500 more than its previous RM2,499 price tag. The higher-capacity variant has also gone up by RM500.

The iPad lineup has not been spared either. Most models have seen price hikes of between RM500 and RM1,000, with the largest increases affecting the iPad Pro range. The cellular versions of both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro M5 now cost RM1,000 more than before.

Apple TV has also become noticeably more expensive. The standard Apple TV 4K now costs RM949, up by RM250, while the Ethernet-equipped version has jumped by RM350 to RM1,149.

The Price Increases

MacBook Neo (8GB/256GB): RM2,499 → RM2,999

MacBook Neo (8GB/512GB): RM2,899 → RM3,399

MacBook Air 13-inch M5 (16GB/512GB): RM4,699 → RM5,499

MacBook Air 15-inch M5 (16GB/512GB): RM5,499 → RM6,299

MacBook Pro 14-inch M5 (16GB/1TB): RM7,849 → RM8,299

MacBook Pro 14-inch M5 Pro (24GB/1TB): RM8,999 → RM10,299

MacBook Pro 16-inch M5 Pro (24GB/1TB): RM10,999 → RM12,499

MacBook Pro 14-inch M5 Max (36GB/2TB): RM14,999 → RM17,599

MacBook Pro 16-inch M5 Max (36GB/2TB): RM15,999 → RM18,499

Mac Studio M4 Max (36GB/512GB): RM8,999 → RM10,999

iMac M4 (16GB/256GB): RM5,799 → RM6,499

iPad mini (128GB) Wi-Fi: RM2,199 → RM2,699

iPad mini (128GB) Cellular: RM2,899 → RM3,399

iPad (2025, 128GB) Wi-Fi: RM1,599 → RM2,049

iPad (2025, 128GB) Cellular: RM2,299 → RM2,749

iPad Air M4 11-inch (128GB) Wi-Fi: RM2,799 → RM3,499

iPad Air M4 11-inch (128GB) Cellular: RM3,499 → RM4,199

iPad Air M4 13-inch (128GB) Wi-Fi: RM3,699 → RM4,399

iPad Air M4 13-inch (128GB) Cellular: RM4,399 → RM5,099

iPad Pro M5 11-inch (256GB) Wi-Fi: RM4,499 → RM5,499

iPad Pro M5 11-inch (256GB) Cellular: RM5,399 → RM6,399

iPad Pro M5 13-inch (256GB) Wi-Fi: RM5,799 → RM6,799

iPad Pro M5 13-inch (256GB) Cellular: RM6,699 → RM7,699

HomePod: RM1,549 → RM1,699

HomePod mini: RM529 → RM599

Apple TV 4K: RM699 → RM949

Apple TV 4K (Ethernet): RM799 → RM1,149

What About iPhones And Watches?

Fortunately, a quick check of Apple Malaysia’s online store shows that pricing for iPhones, Apple Watch models, AirPods, and other audio products remains unchanged for now. Whether the company will eventually extend similar price increases to the iPhone lineup remains unclear, given that its smartphones also rely heavily on memory and storage components.