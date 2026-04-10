After about a month since its initial announcement, Apple’s new iPad Air is now officially available in Malaysia. Similar to the MacBook Pros that debuted alongside it, the refreshed tablet lineup comes with a chipset upgrade, moving from the M3 to the more potent M4. According to Apple, this upgrade delivers a performance boost of up to 30% compared to the previous generation.

Despite being a new refresh, the iPad Air (2026) retains much of what we saw from its predecessor. This includes the same Liquid Retina LCD display, along with identical colour options. That said, the 12MP rear and front cameras and Touch ID fingerprint sensor are back.

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Storage options for the iPad Air (2026) remain unchanged from the previous generation, ranging from 128GB up to 1TB. That said, most of the upgrades this time around are internal. Alongside the new M4 chip, the tablet now comes with 12GB of RAM, as well as increased memory bandwidth of 120GB/s.

The device also features Apple’s N1 chip, which enables support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. Meanwhile, the cellular variants come with the C1X modem, which the company claims can deliver up to 50% faster wireless speeds while using 30% less power.

Like before, the new iPad Air models remain compatible with the company’s range of accessories, including the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. As with many recent Apple devices, the tablets charge via USB-C.

As for pricing, the 11-inch iPad Air starts at RM2,799 for the Wi-Fi model and RM3,499 for the cellular version. Meanwhile, those looking at the 13-inch iPad Air need to fork out a little extra, with prices starting at RM3,699 for the Wi-Fi option and RM4,399 for the cellular variant.