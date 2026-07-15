BYD Malaysia has officially launched the Denza Z9 GT in Malaysia, marking the premium electric shooting brake’s local debut as well as its first appearance in the Asia-Pacific region outside China. The launch also sees Malaysia become the first market in the region to receive the updated 2026 model, which brings increased performance, a larger battery, and support for BYD’s latest ultra-fast Flash Charging technology.

It should be noted that the Denza Z9 GT arrives as a lone all-electric variant in Malaysia. Globally, the vehicle is also available as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

More Power, Bigger Battery, Faster Charging

The 2026 Denza Z9 GT retains its tri-motor all-wheel drive setup, but receives a notable increase in output. The front motor continues to produce 313 PS and 430 Nm, while each of the two rear motors has been upgraded to 422 PS and 400 Nm. Combined, the system now delivers 1,156 PS (850 kW) and 1,210 Nm, up by 191 PS and 100 Nm compared to the previous model. As a result, the Z9 GT completes the century sprint in just 2.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 269 km/h.

The updated model also gains BYD’s second-generation Blade LFP battery, increasing capacity from 100 kWh to 122.49 kWh. This enables a claimed WLTP-rated range of up to 600 km despite the substantial performance on offer.

One of the Z9 GT’s biggest highlights is support for BYD’s 1,500 kW Flash Charging technology. Thanks to its 1,000-volt electrical architecture, the battery can be charged from 10% to 70% in just five minutes, while a 10% to 97% top-up takes only nine minutes when connected to a compatible Flash Charging station.

Although Malaysia does not yet have these chargers, BYD Malaysia has previously confirmed that it is planning to introduce its Flash Charging network locally. The rollout is currently in the research and planning stage, with the first chargers expected to be installed at selected BYD and Denza dealerships as well as service centres.

Advanced Chassis Technology

The Denza Z9 GT is also equipped with several technologies designed to improve manoeuvrability despite its size. These include rear-wheel steering capable of turning the rear wheels by up to 20 degrees, giving the over-five-metre-long shooting brake a turning radius of just 4.62 metres.

Also featured is Intelligent Crab Walk mode, allowing the vehicle to move diagonally when navigating tight spaces, as well as the DiSus-A intelligent air suspension system. The suspension tuning for the Malaysian model follows the European-market calibration.

Exterior And Interior

The 2026 model introduces a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor and new 20-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Continental EcoContact 7 tyres. Malaysian-spec units, however, do not receive the optional digital side-view camera system offered in some markets.

Inside, updates include a new flat-bottom steering wheel, a column-mounted gear selector and a revised centre console with repositioned controls and additional storage. The dashboard is centred around a 17.3-inch 2.5K infotainment touchscreen, complemented by 13.2-inch displays for both the driver and front passenger. Other technology highlights include a 50-inch augmented reality head-up display, a 9.1-inch digital rear-view mirror, and a 6-inch touchscreen for rear passengers. The infotainment system also comes with Google Automotive Services, including Google Maps and Google Assistant.

Premium equipment includes leather upholstery, smoked wood trim, powered, heated, ventilated and massage seats for all occupants, active front seat bolsters, rear leg rests, front and rear refrigerators, a panoramic glass roof, four-zone climate control, three 50W wireless charging pads, and a 20-speaker Devialet audio system with Dolby Atmos. Luggage capacity stands at 495 litres, complemented by a 53-litre front trunk.

Safety equipment includes nine airbags alongside a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Buyers can choose between Obsidian Black and Rime Gold exterior finishes, paired with several interior colour combinations.

Pricing And Warranty

The Denza Z9 GT is priced at RM358,800, excluding registration fees and insurance. It comes with a six-year or 150,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty for both the high-voltage battery and drive unit, as well as six years of complimentary scheduled maintenance worth RM10,000.

BYD Malaysia is also bundling three years of complimentary Flash Charging once its Flash Charging network becomes available. Additionally, the first 99 customers who purchase the Z9 GT will receive a complimentary pair of Denza x Devialet wireless earbuds worth RM2,000.