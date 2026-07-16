Apple has officially launched its Back to School promotion in Malaysia. As with previous years, the campaign lets eligible students and educators purchase selected Apple products at discounted prices, which comes as welcome news following the company’s recent price adjustment.

One of the biggest changes this year is the inclusion of Apple Watches under the Education Store pricing for the first time, both online and at physical Apple Store locations. The cheapest option is the Apple Watch SE 3, which starts at RM959. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 11 starts at RM1,619, followed by the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at RM3,329.

Beyond wearables, Apple’s Mac lineup is also part of the promotion. The MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Neo all receive a RM400 discount, bringing their starting prices down to RM5,099, RM7,899, and RM2,599, respectively.

The iPad lineup is also discounted, although the savings are less consistent than those offered for the Mac lineup. For instance, the standard iPad with the A16 chip is now RM90 cheaper, dropping from RM2,049 to RM1,959. As for the iPad Air, prices now start at RM3,269, down RM230 from their original level.

The iPad Pro, meanwhile, receives the biggest price reduction in the lineup at RM460. That said, the starting models will still set you back by RM5,039.

It’s also worth noting that selected iPad accessories are included in the promotion as well. The Apple Pencil is priced at RM299, while the Apple Pencil Pro retails for RM499. As for the Magic Keyboard, prices range from RM1,199 to RM1,499, depending on the model.

Apps and software are also available at a lower price point. For instance, Apple Creator Studio, a bundle of the company’s creativity and productivity apps, is available from RM9.90 per month. For Apple Music, the Student Plan starts at RM8.90 per month. Apple TV+, on the other hand, is priced at RM29.90 per month, although customers who purchase a new Apple device can enjoy the first three months for free.

As for cloud storage, Apple is offering 50GB of iCloud+ at no additional cost for three months, from June until the end of August. The offer is available to existing users as well as win-back customers.

It’s also worth pointing out that, in its official press release, the company is giving students who purchase an eligible product an Apple Gift Card valued from RM400 to RM600 for future purchases. The brand says that this would allow customers to purchase the brand’s accessories, software, and AppleCare+.

(Source: Apple [Press release], [Website], [Terms and conditions])