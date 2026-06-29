Apple typically unveils new smartphones during its annual fall event. This year, we can expect the iPhone 18 Pro series to debut alongside the bitten fruit brand’s first foldable, which may be called the iPhone Ultra. While the company has yet to reveal when it will be announcing the upcoming products, a recent report offers a possible launch date.

The information comes from Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, who claims that the most likely date is 8 September, followed closely by 9 September. This is because the brand usually launches its iPhone lineup on the first Tuesday or Wednesday after the Labour Day holiday in the US. General sales for the devices would then begin later that month. So far, there seems to be no indication that Apple will be deviating from the pattern this year. Of course, taking the time difference into account, the announcement would fall on either 9 or 10 September for us. At least, assuming Gurman’s prediction rings true.

That said, the tech giant may be making some changes to its release schedule, starting with this next generation of handsets. Past reports have suggested that the phone launches will be split into two phases, with the fall events focusing on the Pro models. On the other hand, the vanilla variants will supposedly arrive in the spring. As such, we can probably expect only the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to launch this September. Meanwhile, the base iPhone 18 will only debut with the iPhone 18e next year.

As mentioned previously, the long-rumoured iPhone Ultra will likely make an appearance during this upcoming fall event. Production of the foldable OLED panels for the device has reportedly begun, so it’ll be on track to launch in 2026. With this in mind, though, the foldable may not necessarily go on sale at the same time as the other devices.

Beyond that, the new lineup will probably be more expensive than the existing models. Last week, Apple increased the prices of several products due to the rising memory costs, although it left the iPhone 17 models untouched. Given that smartphones also rely on memory and storage components, a heftier price tag for the new series is not beyond the realm of possibility.

(Source: Bloomberg)