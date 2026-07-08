Samsung is gearing up to launch its newest crop of devices. After teasing what will very likely be the upcoming wide-screen Galaxy Z Fold8, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed the details for its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Perhaps to the surprise of no one, it is just as previous reports have claimed.

The event is set to take place in London on Wednesday, 22 July 2026 at 2PM BST, which translates to 9PM on the same day for us. As usual, the company will be livestreaming it on multiple platforms, including its official Newsroom, website, and YouTube channel.

Much like the previous summer Galaxy Unpacked events, this one will focus on the brand’s foldable lineup. The teasers all but confirm the new wide form factor, even if Samsung has yet to outright mention any names. Other than that, the phone maker is promising “more personal and adaptive experiences” with AI capabilities.

Aside from the Galaxy Z Fold8, the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which would be the direct successor to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold7. The brand’s next generation clamshell foldable will likely be debuting alongside these devices.

Out of the trio, the wide-screen model will likely be the star of the show, as it’s poised to compete with the long-rumoured iPhone Ultra. In terms of specifications, leaks have pointed to a 4,800mAh battery and a dual-camera setup on the rear. This arrangement reportedly comprises a 50MP main shooter and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Aside from that, Samsung and Qualcomm have hinted that the foldable will feature the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. This is, of course, the same chip equipped on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

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Moreover, this processor is also expected to be on board the premium Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. As for the Galaxy Z Flip8, Samsung may be adopting a split strategy, with the Europe and South Korea variants equipping the Exynos 2600. Meanwhile, the rest of the world may get a version with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy.

Going off of the company’s track record, the foldables won’t be the only products to launch then. The event will probably mark the debut of the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2. Furthermore, there is a possibility that Samsung will show off the Galaxy Glasses. That said, the company probably won’t be fully releasing the AI-powered eyewear just yet.

Either way, we will have to wait and see what Samsung has in store. In the meantime, the brand is offering early sign-up benefits. From now until 22 July 2026 at 8:59PM, those registering their interest can stand a chance to win prizes worth up to RM62,944. Completing the registration will also net you a RM120 e-voucher. Additionally, between now and 24 July 2026, you can pay RM50 for a limited-time Samsung Reservation+ Voucher worth RM250, which will be valid for your next Galaxy foldable purchase.

(Source: Samsung [Newsroom])