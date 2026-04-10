At this point, you’ve probably heard of a new Samsung wide-screen foldable smartphone in the works. Previous leaks have detailed the device’s form factor and some of its features. Now, a recent report by Korea Economic Times suggests that this foldable could be launched alongside the next iteration of the Galaxy Z series at the brand’s next Unpacked event.

According to this report, Samsung is planning to host the event on 22 July 2026 in London, England. Here, the brand is expected to unpack the Galaxy Z Fold8, as it usually does in the summer. The wide-screen foldable, which currently doesn’t have a name but could be called either the Wide Fold or Z Fold8 Wide, may also be joining the regular book-style foldable.

Curiously, the publication did not seem to mention the Flip8, but the clamshell foldable is likely to be among the new phones. In any case, the South Korean tech giant’s July launches usually include foldables and wearables, so the Galaxy Watch9 may also make its debut then.

A possible S Pen revival

Other than that, the outlet highlighted that Samsung will be bringing back the S Pen for the foldables. Apparently, it will be releasing the stylus after the launch of the Wide Fold, although no specific timeframe was mentioned. Also unclear is whether the S Pen will be for both the Fold8 and Wide Fold, or the Fold8 only.

For the record, Samsung initially introduced S Pen functionality to its foldable lineup in 2021 with the Fold3. Then, last year, the brand removed the feature in favour of making the phones thinner. Around the same time, rumours suggested that the company was developing new stylus technology so it could include the S Pen while keeping the devices slim. For now, though, said tech doesn’t seem to be ready, as the S26 Ultra still uses the same EMR stylus.

In any case, the report noted that the company is reviving the S Pen for its Fold lineup because of Apple’s entry into the foldable market. The bitten fruit brand is expected to finally debut its own take on the form factor alongside the next batch of iPhones. In fact, this foldable iPhone is expected to feature a wide passport-style build with a 4:3 aspect ratio. And as it turns out, Samsung’s Wide Fold could also feature a 4:3 screen.

Possible Wide Fold specs

Going back to the Wide Fold, previous leaks have claimed that the phone will pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Aside from that, it could feature a battery with a minimum capacity of around 4,600mAh. While it’s not comparable to the other foldables on the market right now, at the very least it is an upgrade from the Fold7.

Of course, it does go without saying that none of the details on this device are confirmed at this point. As the information here did not come from an official source, it’s best to take it with a grain of salt. We’ll probably get details straight from the horse’s mouth in the coming months.

(Source: Korea Economic Times via 9to5Google)