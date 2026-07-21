Touch ‘n Go has rolled out its new Enhanced RFID lane at the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) Dato’ Keramat toll plaza. Identified through a gold star symbol on the RFID signage, the lane promises a smoother and more seamless tolling experience for motorists.

The Enhanced RFID lane leverages the homegrown Titan Flow technology, which incorporates multiple layers of detection to verify vehicles. At its core, the system relies on RFID as its primary verification mode. The reason it was chosen as the main method is its fast detection speed and reliability in unpredictable weather conditions. It also comes with encryption and authentication mechanisms designed to protect transaction data and prevent tag cloning.

Alongside RFID, the platform uses Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), artificial intelligence, machine learning, as well as LiDAR. According to the company, this setup attains a 99.98% vehicle detection accuracy under real-world conditions. Moreover, motorists can pass through the Enhanced RFID lane at speeds exceeding 50km/h, resulting in an improvement in traffic flow of up to 30%. Other than that, the lane is compatible with existing RFID tags.

Meanwhile, the SOS Balance feature on TNG eWallet ensures uninterrupted journeys. Since its introduction, the feature has allowed around 36 million users to continue their travels even with insufficient balance. For those unfamiliar, it offers users a grace period to reload and settle payments, so they are not left stranded at toll plazas.

Aside from improving the tolling experience, the introduction of the Enhanced RFID lane serves as an early step towards the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) system. The multi-layered verification approach assures that vehicles can be captured and classified accurately, which is essential in a barrier-free system. For now though, Touch ‘n Go plans to introduce at least ten more Enhanced RFID lanes across highways in Malaysia by the end of the year.

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(Source: Touch ‘n Go press release, Utusan Malaysia)