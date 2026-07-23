The National Registration Department (JPN) has issued a clarification following viral social media claims suggesting Malaysians could face enforcement action for failing to update the residential address on their MyKad. In an official statement, the department clarified that it is not carrying out any special campaign, operation, or crackdown to compel the public to update their MyKad address, nor is it taking enforcement action against those who have yet to do so.

However, JPN stressed that MyKad holders are still responsible for ensuring the information on their identity card remains accurate and up to date. If a person moves to a new permanent residential address, they are encouraged to visit any of the department’s offices to update their MyKad. The fee for this, or for replacing existing cards, remains at RM10.

JPN also urged the public not to spread misleading claims that the government is forcing all Malaysians to replace their MyKad or using Regulation 15 of the National Registration Regulations 1990 to generate revenue. The department said such claims could cause unnecessary confusion and advised the public to verify information through official government channels instead of relying on incomplete or out-of-context social media posts.

What Does Regulation 15 Actually Say?

Although the viral social media posts exaggerated the situation, Regulation 15 of the National Registration Regulations 1990 is not a new law. It requires MyKad holders who move to a new permanent residence and intend to stay there for 90 days or more to update the address on their identity card.

However, the widely circulated penalty of a fine of up to RM20,000, imprisonment of up to three years or both does exist in law, but under Regulation 25. It serves as the general offence provision for breaches of the National Registration Regulations, covering a wide range of contraventions beyond address changes. These include providing false information when applying for an identity card, possessing or using another person’s MyKad without lawful authority, forging or reproducing identity cards, failing to surrender a MyKad when required, among other offences.

In other words, while the maximum penalty cited online is indeed provided for under the regulations, JPN has clarified that it is not currently conducting any special enforcement campaign or nationwide operation against Malaysians whose MyKad still bears an outdated address. Instead, the department is reminding cardholders to fulfil their longstanding responsibility of ensuring the information on their MyKad remains accurate and up to date.

How To Update Your MyKad

Those who have moved to a new permanent address can apply for an address change at any JPN counter. According to JPN, applicants must present their MyKad together with supporting proof of address, such as utility bills, assessment tax documents, tenancy or sale and purchase agreements, or other accepted documents. The replacement fee for Malaysian citizens is RM10.

For more information, Malaysians can refer to JPN’s official guide on Application to Change Identity Card Address.

(Source: JPN [Facebook] / Bernama)