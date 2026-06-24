Ahead of the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, details on the company’s upcoming smartwatches have begun circulating online. Over the weekend, the colour options of the Galaxy Watch9 and Watch Ultra 2 were revealed in a leak. Now, a set of renders of the Watch9 has emerged, revealing the wearable’s design.

These official-looking renders originate from serial leakster @OnLeaks, who does have a reliable track record. Based on these images, the device will look almost identical to its predecessor, with the same distinctive “squircle” body. According to the leak, the smartwatch will be available in three colours: Silver, Graphite, and Cream.

However, these options will reportedly be split across the 40mm and 44mm sizes. Apparently, the former will get the Cream and Graphite finishes. Meanwhile, the larger model is said to come in Silver and Graphite. Other than that, the leak offers a glimpse of the new default strap, which now has a divot running along its length. This will also come in different colours, including green.

Furthermore, Samsung will allegedly offer the Galaxy Watch9 in Bluetooth and LTE variants, just like last year. For now, it seems that the company is in no rush to introduce 5G connectivity to its smartwatch lineup.

As for the device’s other features, there is some speculation that it will feature the new Snapdragon Elite Wear processor. Additionally, a previous report claimed that the smaller 40mm variant will come with a 400mAh battery, which would be an improvement from the current generation. On the other hand, the 44mm version may retain the 435mAh cell from its precursor. This report also asserted that the Watch Ultra 2 will pack an 800mAh battery.

Speaking of which, leakster Evan Blass shared a few renders of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 via Substack. In these images, the wearable is depicted in two different finishes. Apparently, these options are Titanium Gray and Titanium Silver. And much like the Watch9, it looks like the device will come with a green strap.

Of course, it goes without saying that leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, as the veracity of the information is uncertain at this point. We’ll only have confirmation once Samsung unveils the new devices. Speaking of which, the announcement may be happening next month.

(Source: Android Headlines, GSMArena)