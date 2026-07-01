With Samsung‘s next Galaxy Unpacked event expected to take place soon, the rumour mill surrounding the company’s upcoming foldable lineup continues to churn. While the tech giant has yet to officially unveil the new devices, it has begun teasing what appears to be the latest addition to its foldable family through a series of cryptic social media posts. We are, of course, referring to the wide Galaxy Z Fold8.

The teasers feature a collection of rectangular-shaped everyday objects and food items. While Samsung has not explained their meaning, these images appear to be hinting at its unique shape. This aligns with recent reports that the company is preparing to introduce its newest foldable device.

For those curious, the teasers collectively feature a slice of pizza, a dalgona (South Korea’s honeycomb candy), an incomplete jigsaw puzzle, a bar of chocolate, and a photograph. Each object is gradually cropped into a shorter, wider rectangle, reinforcing the idea that Samsung is hinting at a wider foldable.

This new phone is not meant to be confused with the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. According to recent reports, the latter is expected to retain a form factor similar to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold7 and could be unveiled alongside the wider Fold model at Galaxy Unpacked.

Samsung has also released another teaser that shifts the focus away from the device’s shape. Instead, it features what appears to be streaks of purple, pink, and gold paint, which may hint at colours that could appear on the upcoming device. A squeegee is dragged across the paint, revealing what appears to be the device’s wallpaper, with the number “8” prominently incorporated into the design.

While Samsung has yet to explicitly mention the Galaxy Z Fold8, the teasers all but confirm the existence of a wider Galaxy Z Fold model. Recent reports claim that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in London on 22 July, where the device is expected to make its debut. Until then, Samsung will likely continue teasing the upcoming foldable.

(Source: Samsung press release, Instagram [1], [2], [3], [4], [5], [6])