Rumours over the past few months have indicated that Xiaomi won’t be releasing an Ultra variant in its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup. Instead, the phone maker is supposedly planning to bring at least one of the Pro models to the global market. Now, recent reports suggest that the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max will be launching internationally, marking a major change in the company’s product strategy.

According to XimiTime, model numbers and clues in the Mi code point to the existence of different variants of the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max. Apparently, the former carries the codename “Venice” and two model numbers: M261DB for China, and 26122PN61G for global. The outlet also noted that the phone will be available in Turkey, the EEA, Russia, Taiwan, Japan, and other international markets, with the exception of India.

Meanwhile, the new top-tier variant is apparently codenamed “HongKong”, with the model numbers M610BB and 2609BPN61G for the Chinese and global versions respectively. Furthermore, there is a third model number, 2609BPN61I, which is meant for India. The publication pointed out that the retail name for this phone has not been confirmed yet, but suggested that this will likely be the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max.

Moreover, leaksters Digital Chat Station and Kacper Skrzypek have both claimed that the Pro variants will be launching internationally. According to the former, the handsets will feature a secondary display, with some improvements in terms of functionality. Apparently, the screen will support more apps and games, as well as AI features.

As for the other specifications, leaks suggest that the lineup will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and a new AI button. Other than that, the regular Pro model could feature a 200MP 1/1.28-inch SmartSens main sensor, a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Finally, it will reportedly feature a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

On the other hand, the fancier Pro Max could equip a 200MP SmartSens SCC90XS main sensor with LOFIC HDR 3.0, a 200MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Other supposed highlights include thinner display bezels and an even bigger 8,500mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Beyond that, current leaks offer more details on the rest of the Xiaomi 18 lineup. Apparently, a foldable model is in the works, although this is said to remain exclusive to China. Meanwhile, the base variant is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC and a 7,200mAh battery. Unfortunately, it seems that the phone will be dropping the telephoto camera. For now, rumours suggest that it will feature a 200MP main sensor and an ultra-wide lens.

As usual, leaks are to be taken with a grain of salt as Xiaomi has yet to confirm or deny these assertions. The smartphones will likely debut in China sometime in September, so we can expect to learn more soon.

(Source: XimiTime [1], [2], Kacper Skrzypek via X, Digital Chat Station via Weibo)