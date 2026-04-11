Fresh CAD-based renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 have surfaced online, courtesy of reliable tipster OnLeaks, offering an early look at Samsung’s next clamshell foldable. Based on the images, the device appears to stick very closely to its predecessor in terms of overall design.

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy Z Flip8 is said to measure 166.8 x 75.4 x 6.6 mm when unfolded, and 85.4 x 75.4 x 13.2 mm when folded. This makes it marginally larger than the previous Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 (do check out our review) when opened, although the difference is negligible and unlikely to be noticeable in daily use. When folded, however, the newer model is reportedly about 0.5 mm thinner.

Display sizes are also expected to remain unchanged. The Flip8 will reportedly feature a 6.9-inch internal screen alongside a 4.1-inch cover display, mirroring the panel sizes found on the Flip7. The renders themselves reinforce this continuity, showing no visible changes to the overall layout, proportions, or design elements.

From an aesthetic standpoint, the Flip8 continues to follow Samsung’s current foldable design language. While that ensures a consistent and functional look, it may come across as overly familiar to those expecting a more noticeable refresh. In particular, users hoping for a slimmer or more refined exterior, similar to what Samsung achieved with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, may find the lack of evolution underwhelming.

That said, the lack of external changes suggests that Samsung could be focusing its efforts on internal improvements instead, whether in performance, battery life, or durability. As it stands, however, the Galaxy Z Flip8 looks set to be an iterative update rather than a bold redesign.

Samsung is expected to unveil the device alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and a rumoured “Wide Fold” model at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely to take place in July. More concrete details should emerge closer to the event.

(Source: OnLeaks, via X)