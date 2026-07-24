Earlier this month, Tecno revealed that it is bringing the newest member of its Pova series to the local market. Now, just as promised, the Pova 8 5G has officially made its Malaysian debut. Since the smartphone was released in India not too long ago, its specifications aren’t exactly a secret.

To recap, the device sports a 6.76-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Flipping the phone to the back, you get the distinctive triangular camera island. However, the old Delta Light system has been swapped out for a new Alive Matrix Display. According to the brand, the dot-matrix panel supports 49 preset scenarios and customisable lighting effects. Rounding things off is an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

On the inside, the handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. This gets paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Moreover, the device features a massive 8,000mAh battery, which according to the company can last at least two days. The phone also supports 45W wired charging.

For sustained gaming performance, the Pova 8 5G comes with the Ice Cooling System 3.0, which features a 15,000mm² graphite cooling area. Meanwhile, the G1 Signal Enhancement Chip and SE1 Wi-Fi Enhancement Chip work in tandem to ensure reliable connectivity. On the software side, the device runs on Android 16 via HiOS 16.

Its imaging system consists of a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera with a 1/1.95-inch sensor and autofocus. For the selfie enthusiasts, the phone comes with a 13MP front-facing lens.

The Tecno Pova 8 5G comes in three colours: Arc White, Graphite Black, and Helios Orange. Price-wise, the handset will set you back RM1,399.

At the moment, the phone is only available on the brand’s official Shopee store as part of an exclusive launch campaign on the platform. Then, starting 31 July 2026, customers can get the phone through the brand’s other online channels, as well as its physical stores and authorised retailers.

(Source: Tecno press release)