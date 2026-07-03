Samsung is gearing up to launch its newest crop of foldable phones. At the same time, though, the brand is working on its AI-powered smart glasses. During Google I/O 2026, it revealed two designs for the Galaxy Glasses, which were created in collaboration with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. Although the company is still keeping many details under wraps, a recent leak has offered a glimpse of the device’s features.

This leak originates from SammyGuru, which procured a set of videos demonstrating the eyewear’s gesture controls and indicator lights. Based on these videos, the Galaxy Glasses will feature a touchpad on the right temple. Apparently, users will be able to tap this touchpad to pause or resume playback, as well as answer calls.

In addition to this, the video shows that swiping forward with one finger will skip to the next song. Conversely, swiping backward will play the previous track. Other than that, the user will be able to control the volume by swiping with two fingers. So far, this all looks straightforward and intuitive enough.

Aside from the touchpad on the right arm, there seems to be another button. This button is situated on top of the same arm. As per the leaked video, pressing the button once will take a photo, while pressing and holding it will begin video recording. Pressing the button again will stop the recording.

Much like other smart glasses, the Galaxy Glasses will feature an external LED that will light up when the camera is in use. Meanwhile, a second indicator light inside the frame will signal to the wearer that the camera is active. Once a photo is taken, it will apparently show up in the Now Bar on the user’s Galaxy phone. Another clip shared by the publication shows the charging case, which will supposedly feature an LED for indicating pairing status and charging level.

As for the eyewear’s other features, a previous report suggests that it may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 chipset and a 155mAh battery. Additionally, it could use a 12MP Sony IMX681 sensor for imaging. The device is also expected to run on Android XR with Gemini support. Additionally, its dedicated app emerged in a separate leak.

For now, it’s unclear when Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Glasses. Rumours suggest that it could make an appearance at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, but this does seem quite unlikely. In any case, the device is expected to debut sometime this year.

(Source: SammyGuru)