We all know that the Galaxy A series is among the more budget-friendly smartphone lineups in Samsung‘s catalogue. However, that may soon change, as a new leak claims that the tech giant could be planning a notable price increase for its upcoming Galaxy A27.

This information comes from leaker Roland Quandt on Bluesky. According to him, the Galaxy A27 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will reportedly retail for EUR349 (~RM1,639), while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant could go for EUR439 (~RM2,062).

Galaxy A27 5G 6/128GB = 349 EuroGalaxy A27 5G 8/256GB = 439 EuroA26 was 299/369. ouch. can't even buy cheap phones cheaply anymore. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) 2026-06-08T23:16:04.258Z

Despite the higher pricing, the Galaxy A27 is reportedly very similar to the A26 in terms of core specifications. According to Notebookcheck, the device could retain the 5,000mAh battery, 50MP primary camera, and 6.7-inch AMOLED display. However, the publication also notes that the Galaxy A27 may introduce several downgrades, including a lower-resolution 12MP selfie camera and a 5MP ultra-wide shooter, down from 13MP and 8MP respectively. That said, it is also said to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset.

According to Quandt, the current Galaxy A26 retails for EUR299 (~RM1,404) and EUR369 (~RM1,733) in the respective configurations. For reference, Samsung Malaysia currently lists the 8GB + 256GB variant at RM1,199. If accurate, this would represent a notable price increase compared to its predecessor. The leaker and the publication did not mention the cause of the price increase. Smartphone pricing often depends on changes in component costs such as memory and storage, but there is no specific reason yet for this case.



That said, readers should treat all of these details with a grain of salt. Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy A27’s official launch date, although the company typically introduces its A series devices around mid-year. With that in mind, we expect more details about the device, including its official pricing and specifications, to emerge in the coming months.

(Source: Roland Quandt, via Notebookcheck)