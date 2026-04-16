Huawei became the first to revive wide-screen foldables with the Pura X Max, but apparently Samsung refuses to be outdone. A newly surfaced patent suggests that the South Korean tech giant is working to create a wide version of its triple-panel smartphone—a Galaxy Z TriFold Wide, if you will.

This patent depicts a device that looks like the Galaxy Z TriFold that we know. But thrown into the mix are diagrams of another variant of the handset. While it still largely resembles the existing model, there is an obvious distinction. The device is shorter and wider, and its cover screen has a squarer aspect ratio.

It should be noted that the existence of these illustrations does not guarantee that Samsung will release such a foldable. After all, not all concepts make it to the final production stage. That said, the patent does suggest that the company had considered the design at some point, and could revisit the idea somewhere down the line.

Not quite done with trifolds

The Galaxy Z TriFold was one of the most anticipated releases of 2025, selling out almost instantly after it launched at the tail end of the year. Of course, this was partly due to the fact that the device was in limited supply to begin with. Samsung only made it available in select regions, as a wider release would not be feasible due to the high manufacturing costs. Even then, the brand reportedly lost money on each unit despite its US$2,400 (~RM9,480) price tag.

Last week, Samsung restocked the foldable in the US. This is rumoured to be the final restock, as the device is apparently getting discontinued. But while the company had previously given a noncommittal answer when asked about a potential sequel, a leak suggests that one could arrive as soon as next year.

Either way, it does seem like there is a market for these multi-folds, so a successor may not be out of the question. And if wide-screen foldables end up catching on, then Samsung might consider bringing the format to its TriFold. The company is rumoured to be releasing its own take on a wide-screen foldable alongside the usual suspects.

Wider and better

The next Galaxy Unpacked event of the year could see the launch of this so-called Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide. As per leaks, the device could feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 4,600mAh battery. The latter would be an upgrade compared to the Galaxy Z Fold7.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung’s wide foldable won’t be the first to arrive on the market. And it won’t be the last, either. Apple’s long-anticipated foldable iPhone may also debut this year. Other than that, OPPO might be jumping into the ring as well.

(Source: US Patent Application Publication via NetworkRight)