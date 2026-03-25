We’re still a few months ahead of the next Samsung foldable refresh. That said, rumours regarding the Galaxy Z Fold8 have been circulating online, revealing a few details here and there. This time, a recent leak offers a first look at the device, thanks to a set of CAD-based renders from Android Headlines and OnLeaks.

On the surface, it seems that Samsung is largely retaining the same design elements from the Fold7. The renders depict the foldable with sharp corners, flat sides, and a large pill-shaped camera bump. This module reportedly measures around 5.5mm thick. Like the previous generation, the Fold8 will feature an 8-inch inner screen and a 6.5-inch cover display, as well as punch-hole cutouts for the selfie cameras.

Thicker is better?

That said, there may be a notable distinction. According to the leak, the new model will be slightly thicker than the current one. When unfolded, its dimensions are said to be roughly 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.5mm. Meanwhile, the folded dimensions are reportedly 158.4 x 72.8 x 9mm. For reference, The Fold7 measures 4.2mm thick when unfolded, and 8.9mm thick when folded. It’s a minor difference in the grand scheme of things, but it sticks out given how the competition is still aiming for thinner builds.

Regardless, there may be a reason for the increased thickness. Rumours indicate that Samsung may be bringing back S Pen support for the Fold8. To do this, the company has to include a digitiser layer in the phone’s display. Naturally, this will make the device thicker. In fact, the brand removed the digitiser from the Fold7 to further slim it down.

Of course, this is not the only option for stylus support. The Apple Pencil, for instance, uses active electrostatic (AES) tech, which does not require a digitiser in the display. Apparently, Samsung has been working to do something similar for its future S Pens. However, this revamp isn’t coming anytime soon, so the Fold8 will likely stick to the existing electromagnetic resonance (EMR) tech. Either way, getting S Pen support in exchange for a possibly slightly chunkier build doesn’t sound like a bad deal.

With all this in mind, though, the publication noted that these are “approximate dimensions”, so the final product may be thinner or thicker. Also worth noting is the fact that these renders may not be completely accurate. Details like speaker sizes, SIM card slot placement, and colours could be wrong.

A possible battery upgrade

Design aside, the report covered some of the device’s leaked specifications. Apparently, it will be getting a bigger 5,000mAh battery. If true, this would mark the first change in terms of battery capacity. At least, it would be the first change since the Fold3, which was actually a downgrade. In any case, the bigger battery is also said to come with faster charging. According to the rumour, the Fold8 will support 45W wired charging.

Beyond that, the phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy SoC, paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Storage options will supposedly include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. As for the imaging system, rumours point to a 200MP primary shooter, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

Meanwhile, leakster @TheGalox_ on X supplied a few more details. According to the leakster, the phone will feature Dynamic AMOLED displays with a 120HZ refresh rate. Aside from that, it will reportedly feature dual-layer ultra thin glass. Other details include a laser-drilled display metal support plate and vapour chamber cooling. Worth nothing that the tipster asserted that the Fold8 will be thinner and lighter, although no figures were given.

In any case, the veracity of this information is unproven at this point, so a healthy dose of scepticism is warranted. Samsung typically launches its new foldables in July. However, the company might push the announcement to August instead, as the Galaxy S26 series were a little late to the party. In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Flip8, there may be an additional “Wide Fold” variant on the way too.

(Source: Android Headlines, @TheGalox_ via X)