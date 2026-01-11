Not too long ago, whispers of a new Samsung foldable with a wider form factor emerged online. Now, it seems OPPO may be looking to release its own take on such a device with the Find N7. And before you ask, no, it’s not a typo.

According to a recent leak, OPPO is planning to debut two book-style foldables in 2026. In February, the brand is expected to launch the Find N6, succeeding last year’s Find N5. The Find N7 will follow a few months later, likely in September.

Those with a keen eye may notice that this timeframe lines up with the rumoured release of Samsung’s so-called Wide Fold. And of course, the long-awaited foldable iPhone may finally debut around this time too. So, make of that what you will.

As for other details on the device, the leak mentioned that it will feature the same specifications as the Find N6. For reference, the Find N5’s successor is rumoured to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will also allegedly feature 16GB of RAM.

Aside from that, it will apparently run on a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. On the imaging end, the phone will reportedly come with a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera.

Basically, the main difference between the Find N6 and the Find N7 will be the form factor. The former will apparently sport an 8.12-inch inner screen and a 6.62-inch cover display. While the leak did not mention any specific figures, it noted that the N7 will feature “passport-like dimensions”, much like the brand’s first ever foldable.

Of course, it goes without saying that these are still rumours at this point. And even then, we’re still a long way from September, so it will be a while until we find out if these leaks are accurate.

(Source: Smartprix)