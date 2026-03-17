If you were hoping that the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold would land on our shores at some point, you may be out of luck. Apparently, it’s already on its way out of the market. The company is reportedly discontinuing the smartphone on its home turf, just three months after the official launch.

According to South Korean outlet Dong-A Ilbo, Samsung will end domestic sales of the double-folding device today, 17 March. While the publication mentions that the tech giant will continue selling the foldable in the US, this will only last “until the current production volume is sold out”.

Merely a “flagship showcase”

On the surface, this news may come as a surprise, given the fact that the Galaxy Z TriFold seemingly sold like hot cakes, with units selling out as fast as Samsung can restock them. However, the brand only produced limited quantities of the device, so naturally supplies will run out quickly. Apparently, only around 3,000 units were moved across the first two allotments.

As for why Samsung chose this route, well, it seems that the TriFold was never meant for mass production. The company allegedly planned the device as a “flagship showcase” for demonstrating its foldable technology. Unlike Huawei’s take on a triple-panel phone, Samsung opted for an inward folding design. On paper, it sounds like a more practical layout as it keeps the fragile main display protected. In reality, the foldable is not free from faults. Some of the lucky few (or unlucky, depending on perspective) who own one reported issues with the inner screen. And of course, there is the failed bend test.

Rising costs a factor

Basically, the TriFold is pretty much a pricey prototype of sorts, which means it’s only for those with deep pockets. Beyond that, it’s also costly to manufacture. Key components like DRAM and NAND flash have increased considerably in recent times. As such, even if Samsung were to continue selling the phone, the company would not make a considerable profit. So, it would make sense to pull the plug on the project.

Now, this probably means that a successor is unlikely to emerge. Last month, the company told Bloomberg that it has not yet decided on whether it will make another iteration of the TriFold. Of course, it’s not exactly a no, but Samsung’s mobile division is apparently feeling the pressure from increased material costs, among other things.

That said, the company isn’t exactly shying away from new products entirely. Recent reports indicate that a new “Wide Fold” is in the works, with a planned launch sometime later in the year.

(Source: Dong-A Ilbo via GSMArena)